Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Turns in three-hit performance

Martinez went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, walk and an RBI in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Giants in 10 innings.

Six of Martinez's eight hits as a member of the Diamondbacks had been long balls, but interestingly enough, it was the home run that eluded him Saturday in his quest for the cycle. Even after the three-hit night, Martinez is batting just .224 since being acquired from the Tigers on July 18, so he'll need to demonstrate further improvement in that regard in order to meet the high expectations fantasy owners have for him as four-category asset.