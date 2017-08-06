Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Turns in three-hit performance
Martinez went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, walk and an RBI in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Giants in 10 innings.
Six of Martinez's eight hits as a member of the Diamondbacks had been long balls, but interestingly enough, it was the home run that eluded him Saturday in his quest for the cycle. Even after the three-hit night, Martinez is batting just .224 since being acquired from the Tigers on July 18, so he'll need to demonstrate further improvement in that regard in order to meet the high expectations fantasy owners have for him as four-category asset.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Delivers another long ball Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Powers up again Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Slams D-backs to win over Cards•
-
Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Blasts two homers to help rout Braves•
-
Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Homers in return to lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez: Set for home debut with Arizona•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...