Pederson (personal) will start in left field and bat fifth in Thursday's Cactus League game against the Giants.

Pederson was scratched from the lineup Tuesday against the Rangers after he left the team to attend to a personal matter, but he missed just a couple of days before returning to camp. Though he'll be drawing the start in left field Thursday, Pederson is expected to primarily serve as a designated hitter versus right-handed pitching once the regular season gets underway.