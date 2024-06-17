Pederson went 1-for-2 with two walks, a double, two RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 12-5 win over the White Sox.

Pederson got the rout started with a two-run double in the first inning, extending an RBI streak to four games. The month of June had been a quiet one for the DH (.419 OPS in nine games) prior to this recent stretch in which he's been involved in several rallies. Pederson has three walks, a double, two home runs, 10 RBI and seven runs scored over the last four games.