Pederson went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 10-8 loss to the Padres.

Pederson has gone 5-for-13 with three homers and four RBI over his first four games in July. The slugger is up to 13 long balls, 38 RBI, 34 runs scored and four stolen bases across 250 plate appearances this season. He's managed to hit for both average (.289) and power (.531 slugging percentage), though he's typically had trouble maintaining the former over the course of a full season.