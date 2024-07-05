Pederson went 1-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 12-3 win over the Dodgers.

Pederson got the rout started early against his former team with a first-inning solo homer. It was his second home run in the last three games and 12th of the season. Pederson maintains career highs in average (.284) and OPS (.896), mostly against right-handed pitching. Just 18 of his 250 plate appearances have come against left-handers.