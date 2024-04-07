Pederson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Atlanta is bringing a left-handed starting pitcher (Chris Sale) to the mound for the second day in a row, so the lefty-hitting Pederson will remain on the bench for the series finale. Ketel Marte will replace Pederson in the lineup as Arizona's designated hitter.
