Pederson started at designated hitter and went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in Friday's spring game against the Cubs.

Pederson swatted his first Cactus League home run and is 4-for-13 with three walks and one extra-base hit through six games. He's started four of six games in the outfield, but Pederson is expected to serve as the primary DH against right-handers in 2024.