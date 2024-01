Pederson signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday, which includes a mutual option for 2025, John Gambadoro of 98.7 FM Phoenix reports.

The 31-year-old fits Arizona's desire to add some thump in the designated hitter spot from the left side. Pederson slashed a pedestrian .235/.348/.416 with 15 home runs over 121 contests with the Giants in 2023, but he had a solid .786 OPS versus right-handers and boasts a career .834 OPS against righties.