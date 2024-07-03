Pederson went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Pederson had gone six games without a homer or a multi-hit effort before snapping both droughts Tuesday. His ninth-inning blast briefly put the Diamondbacks ahead before the Dodgers responded in their half of the frame. Pederson is up to 11 homers this year while slashing a hearty .286/.378/.507 with 35 RBI, 31 runs scored and four stolen bases over 239 plate appearances in his usual strong-side platoon role.