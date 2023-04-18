Mantiply (shoulder) was activated Tuesday from the 15-day injured list.
Mantiply will join the Diamondbacks' bullpen Tuesday night in St. Louis after completing his recovery from left shoulder fatigue. The 32-year-old figures to quickly take on a high-leverage role coming off his impressive showing with Arizona in 2022.
