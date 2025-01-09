Mantiply and the Diamondbacks avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.7 million contract Thursday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Mantiply finished the 2024 regular season with a 6-2 record across 75 appearances (including two starts) and posted 16 holds, 3.92 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 59.2 innings while registering an 8.0 K/9. The 33-year-old out of Virginia Tech will provide the Diamondbacks with a southpaw option out of the bullpen for the 2025 campaign.