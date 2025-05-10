The Diamondbacks recalled Mantiply from Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

Mantiply has given up 13 runs in only 7.1 innings with the D-backs this season, but he's only allowed two runs in six frames since being sent down to Triple-A. He'll get another look in the majors as a replacement for Cristian Mena, though it's unlikely Arizona uses Mantiply outside of low-leverage situations.