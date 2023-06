The Diamondbacks optioned Mantiply to Triple-A Reno on Monday.

The 2022 All-Star's move to the minors comes after he surrendered eight earned runs over eight innings across his five relief appearances since Arizona reinstated him from the 15-day injured list June 12. The Diamondbacks haven't announced a corresponding roster move for Mantiply, who could be back in the Arizona bullpen after stringing together a few quality appearances at Triple-A.