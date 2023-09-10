Mantiply will start Sunday's game against the Cubs, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The 32-year-old will make his third start of the season as the Diamondbacks decided to go with an opener ahead of expected primary pitcher Brandon Pfaadt, who was originally scheduled to start the contest. Mantiply has covered as much as three frames in an appearance this season, but he's likely to pitch only an inning or two Sunday.