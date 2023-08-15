Mantiply will serve as the Diamondbacks' opening pitcher for Tuesday's game in Colorado, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

After taking the loss in relief in Monday's series opener at Coors Field while failing to retire any of the three batters he faced en route to allowing three earned runs, Mantiply will get back on the hill Tuesday and attempt to right the ship. He tossed only 11 pitches Monday, so Mantiply should be able to give Arizona an inning or two before turning the game over to the bullpen. Arizona hasn't named a designated bulk reliever for the day, but manager Torey Lovullo could lean heavily on either Slade Cecconi or Bryce Jarvis, both of whom have started in the minors for most of the season and are available on three days' rest.