The Diamondbacks recalled Mantiply from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Mantiply has taken a major step back this season, accumulating a 5.74 ERA and 1.09 WHIP through 15.2 innings in the majors this season (2.85 ERA in 2022). He hasn't fared well in Triple-A either, but he'll still be called upon to provide Arizona's bullpen with a fresh arm. Peter Strzelecki, who was acquired in a trade with the Brewers on Tuesday, was optioned in a corresponding move.