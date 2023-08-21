Mantiply is scheduled to work as the Diamondbacks' opening pitcher for Monday's game against the Rangers, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Mantiply hasn't tossed more than three innings in any of his 31 appearances in the majors or minors this season and hasn't exceeded two innings in more than two months, so he's unlikely to work more than once through the Texas batting order before exiting the contest. Slade Cecconi, who had initially been listed as Arizona's scheduled starter for Monday, will most likely work in bulk relief behind Mantiply.