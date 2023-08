Mantiply will work as the opener for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Mantiply will be asked to navigate the first inning or so before handing the ball to a primary pitcher. However, the team has yet to reveal who will be called upon in long relief. The lefty has made four appearances so far in August, surrendering three runs on three hits and one walk while fanning three over 4.1 innings.