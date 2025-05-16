Mantiply was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.
Mantiply has struggled mightily in the majors this season, allowing multiple earned runs in half of his 10 appearances. He'll head back to Reno for the second time and seek to regain the solid form he's showcased for the last few campaigns.
