Lawlar (hamstring) was activated from the 7-day injured list by Triple-A Reno on Thursday, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Lawlar has been sidelined since late June due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Now healthy, Lawlar will look to ramp things up at Reno before likely finishing the season back in the big leagues with the Diamondbacks. With Eugenio Suarez shipped off to Seattle at the trade deadline, Arizona will surely want to get Lawlar plenty of every-day looks to close out 2025 with an eye toward the 2026 season. Lawlar was overmatched in his previous stint in the majors during an eight-game stretch in May, as he failed to record a hit across 22 trips to the plate. Still widely regarded as one of the top prospects in baseball, Lawlar is worth stashing in fantasy to close out the season.