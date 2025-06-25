Lawlar (hamstring) will start at third base and bat second for Triple-A Reno in Wednesday's game against Salt Lake.

Lawlar has been out of action for Reno since last Thursday due to a sore hamstring, but he didn't require a stint on the injured list and is now back in action for the Triple-A club. The Diamondbacks are optimistic Eugenio Suarez (hand) will be able to avoid the 10-day injured list, but if he can't, Lawlar is an option to take his roster spot and get some playing time at the hot corner with the big club. Lawlar went hitless during his brief time in the majors in 2025 but boasts a .997 OPS with 10 home runs and 18 steals over 52 games with Reno.