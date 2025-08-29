Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Back in bigs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks recalled Lawlar from Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Lawlar is back with Arizona for the first time since being optioned to Reno in late May. A Grade 1 hamstring strain held him out from late June to mid-August, which could have delayed his big-league return. The top prospect replaces Pavin Smith (quadriceps) on the active roster. Torey Lovullo said Friday that Lawlar will mostly play on the left side of the diamond while Blaze Alexander moves around, per Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com.
