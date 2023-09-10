Lawlar batted second and was hit by a pitch on a knuckle of his right hand in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Cubs, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports. He remained in the game but is considered day-to-day.

Lawlar, who was hit by a pitch in the top of the 10th inning, stayed in the game and eventually scored the game-winning run. He also made a nice defensive play in the bottom of the 10th, but the Diamondbacks are awaiting results of imaging conducted following the game before making a determination of his status for the series finale Sunday. The prospect made a third consecutive start since being promoted from Triple-A Reno, and manager Torey Lovullo moved him up the batting order against a left-hander. Lawlar batted eighth in his first two starts, which came against right-handers. He has one hit in 11 at-bats and struck out six times over 12 plate appearances.