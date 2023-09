Lawlar (hand) will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Mets.

Arizona will get both of its starting middle infielders back for the series opener at Citi Field after both Lawlar and second baseman Ketel Marte (knee) exited the lineup for Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Cubs. The Diamondbacks' top prospect has gotten off to a slow start since being called up from Triple-A Reno last week, going 1-for-11 with no walks and six strikeouts.