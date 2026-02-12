Lawlar could see regular playing time in center field this spring, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Lawlar came up through the system as a shortstop and was introduced to second and third base over the last couple of seasons. With established starters ahead of him in the infield, the plan, which began during winter ball, was to turn Lawlar into an outfielder. He was in line for playing time in left field this spring as part of a group of players that will fill in for the injured Lourdes Gurriel (knee). Those plans could change after the Diamondbacks lost another outfielder; right-fielder Corbin Carroll suffered a wrist injury Tuesday that will him keep out until at least the start of the regular season. As a replacement for Carroll, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo mused about shifting center-fielder Alek Thomas to right. That would give Lawlar an opportunity to acclimate to center field, which was the team's first choice for the infielder-turned-outfielder.