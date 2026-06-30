Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Facing 4-to-6-week absence

Manager Torey Lovullo said June 20 that Lawlar will receive further imaging on his strained right hamstring during the All-Star break to gauge his healing, Steve Gilbert MLB.com reports.

Lawlar appears to be facing a 4-to-6-week recovery timeline after he was removed from a June 19 win over the Twins when he strained the hamstring while trying to beat out a bunt single. The 23-year-old had already been shelved for just over two months earlier this season due to a fractured wrist, so the hamstring injury represents yet another major setback on the health front. Lawlar had settled in as the Diamondbacks' everyday center field prior to getting hurt, but Tommy Troy has since stepped in as the main replacement at the position.