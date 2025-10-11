Lawlar will play winter ball in the Dominican Republic, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The Diamondbacks need to find a home for Lawlar, who was drafted as a shortstop but is blocked at the position by Geraldo Perdomo, and plan to use him at a couple of positions in the DR. During his late-season call-up, Lawlar played third base, but shaky mechanics and footwork led to him being primarily a DH. In winter ball, he's expected to get regular reps at third base and in center field to determine if that can be an option in 2026.