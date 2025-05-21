Now Playing

Lawlar started at third base and went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts in Tuesday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers.

Lawlar made his first start at third base after making appearances at shortstop and second base. The prospect is hitless with one walk and seven strikeouts through 11 plate appearances since being called up from Triple-A Reno.

