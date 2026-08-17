Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Likely to be activated Monday

Lawlar (hamstring) joined the Diamondbacks in Boston and is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Red Sox, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Though Lawlar had been expected to continue his rehab assignment at Double-A Amarillo for the early part of the week, the Diamondbacks have apparently seen enough from the 24-year-old during his time on the farm to feel comfortable with his health. Lawlar -- who has been on the shelf since June 20 due to a right hamstring strain -- hit .250 with five home runs, two stolen bases and a 1:13 BB:K in nine games with Amarillo. He'll likely see most of his action in center field upon rejoining the Diamondbacks, with Lawlar's addition perhaps leaving Ryan Waldschmidt, Max Kepler and Lars Nootbaar to jockey for playing time between left field and the designated-hitter spot.