Lawlar only has eight strikeouts in his last 16 games for Double-A Amarillo and is hitting .368 with three home runs and five steals in 68 at-bats over that stretch.

Something has seemingly clicked for Lawlar, as he had a 31.7 percent strikeout rate in his first 32 games of the season and has an 11 percent strikeout rate over his last 16 games. The 20-year-old shortstop's .286 BABIP and early-season strikeout woes are suppressing his season numbers, but he is still on track for a 20/30 season and should get a promotion to Triple-A this summer if his current plate skills hold.