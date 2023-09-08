Lawlar started at shortstop and went 1-for-4 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Cubs.

Lawlar was promoted from Triple-A Reno ahead of Thursday's series-opener and made his MLB debut. He collected his first hit in the fourth inning, beating out an infield grounder to third base, and made a couple of nifty plays in the field. Of note, the Diamondbacks faced a right-hander. Prior to Lawlar's promotion, that typically meant the switch hitting Geraldo Perdomo at shortstop and a rotation of lefty-batters at third base. That changed Thursday, when the right-handed hitting Lawlar started at short and Perdomo moved to third base, which suggests these two may make up the left side of the infield going forward, regardless of the handedness of that day's starter.