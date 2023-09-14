Lawlar is not in the lineup Thursday against the Mets.
Lawlar has gone 2-for-16 (.125) with no walks and seven strikeouts in five major-league games since his promotion from Triple-A Reno last week. Geraldo Perdomo will start at shortstop and bat ninth for the Diamondbacks on Thursday as Emmanuel Rivera covers third base and hits eighth.
