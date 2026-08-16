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Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Raking on rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Lawlar (hamstring) went 1-for-4 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in a rehab game with Double-A Amarillo on Saturday.

Lawlar has been tearing it up during his rehab assignment, producing a .250/.270/.667 slash line with five home runs and two stolen bases through nine contests at Double-A. The 24-year-old has checked several boxes in the recovery process -- including making starts in center field on consecutive days and playing full nine-inning games -- and appears to be ready to return from the 10-day injured list. However, the Diamondbacks plan to have the 24-year-old stay on assignment for another few games, according to MLB.com.

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