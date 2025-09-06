Lawlar started at third base and went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 10-5 win over Boston.

Lawlar, who was given a day off after snapping an 0-for-36 run in the majors Tuesday, was back in the starting lineup. He's collected three hits, including a pair of doubles, an RBI and scored three runs since ending the hitless streak. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo talked about Lawlar attacking earlier in counts as a factor in breaking the slump, and the infielder continued that Friday. Lawlar saw a total of 11 pitches in his four plate appearances, one of which was a six-pitch at-bat and two where he swung at the first pitch.