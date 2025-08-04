Lawlar (hamstring) will take live batting practice Tuesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Lawlar has been sidelined since suffering a Grade 1 hamstring strain in late June, but he'll take a major step in his recovery Tuesday. Manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that the plan would be to then have Lawlar get into some sort of game situation Thursday. Once healthy, the 23-year-old won't likely have to wait long to join the major-league roster after Arizona dealt starting third baseman Eugenio Suarez to the Mariners ahead of the trade deadline last week.