Lawlar remains on the bench for Saturday's game against the Cubs.

The Diamondbacks gave Lawlar a chance to prove he can help the team down the stretch, calling up the 2021 sixth-overall pick in early September despite the fact that he'd played in just 16 Triple-A games. He's only appeared in six MLB contests thus far but looks overmatched through his first 18 plate appearances, striking out eight times while recording just two hits, both singles. WIth the Diamondbacks in as tight of a playoff race as possible - they entered play Saturday tied for the third and final Wild Card spot - it's no surprise to see the unproven Lawlar remain on the bench while Geraldo Perdomo continues to start at shortstop.