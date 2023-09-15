Lawlar isn't in Arizona's lineup Friday against the Cubs.
Lawlar has gone just 2-for-17 at the plate through the first six games of his MLB career, so the D-backs will sit him against Justin Steele. Geraldo Perdomo will fill in at shortstop while Evan Longoria covers third base Friday.
