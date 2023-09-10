Lawlar (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
The rookie shortstop exited Saturday's contest after being hit by a pitch on his right hand, though according to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com, manager Torey Luvollo said Lawlar's hand is fine and he's simply receiving a day off. Geraldo Perdomo will shift to shortstop while Emmanuel Rivera starts at the hot corner.
