Lawlar went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Cubs.

The 24-year-old broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning when he drove a Matthew Boyd changeup the other way for his third long ball of the season. Lawlar left Tuesday's contest early after being hit in the head by a pitch, but he cleared the concussion protocol and seems none the worse for wear. In eight games since recovering from a hamstring strain and coming off the IL on Aug. 17, Lawlar has gone 6-for-24 (.250) with two homers, four runs and four RBI, but a 0:9 BB:K.