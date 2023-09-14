Lawlar went 1-for-3 in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Mets.
Lawlar's bunt single in the sixth inning snapped a stretch of 13 at-bats without a hit. He's 2-for-16 since being called up, and neither hit has left the infield. The Diamondbacks have settled in to starting Lawlar against left-handers only, and he was pinch hit for in his final at-bat Wednesday when the Mets brought in right-handed reliever Trevor Gott.
