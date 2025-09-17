Lawlar went 1-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 win over San Francisco.

Lawlar entered in the sixth inning and stayed in the game as the designated hitter. His 44.7-mph, check-swing roller to first base with the bases loaded was enough to plate the winning run and walk off the Giants. The 23-year-old prospect has produced following an 0-for-30 run in the majors this season. Lawlar has hit safely in eight of his last 10 appearances (six starts), going 9-for-26 (.346) with six doubles, five RBI, two steals and five runs scored.