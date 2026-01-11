Lawlar is expected to play center field in addition to reps in the infield during spring training, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

After seeing Lawlar's struggles at third base last season, the Diamondbacks gave him center field reps during the Dominican Winter League but not a ton, according to Gilbert. As such, the organization will give him a serious look there this spring. There's a need in the outfield after Arizona traded Jake McCarthy to Colorado for right-handed pitching prospect Josh Grosz. That move, along with Lourdes Gurriel (knee) possibly missing the first half of the season, leaves the outfield in a state of uncertainty. Corbin Carroll will hold down right field while Alek Thomas is likely to start in center field against righties. Beyond that, Lawlar is in the mix along with Blaze Alexander, Jorge Barrosa, Tim Tawa and possibly top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt.