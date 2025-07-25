Diamondbacks' Jorge Barrosa: Back with D-Backs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barrosa was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday.
Barrosa will join the active roster for the first time since early May, filling in for Alek Thomas as Thomas heads to the Bereavement list. Barrosa has three hits in 15 at-bats with the Diamondbacks this season, but he's slashing .300/.384/.436 in 408 plate appearances for Reno.
