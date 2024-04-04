Barrosa started in center field and went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Yankees.

Barrosa received a second straight start in center field, both against lefty hurlers, which suggests the switch-hitter may platoon with lefty Jake McCarthy to cover for Alek Thomas (hamstring) while he's unavailable. After Thursday's day off, the Diamondbacks play a weekend series in Atlanta, which kicks off Friday against right-hander Spencer Strider.