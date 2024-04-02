Barrosa is starting in center field and batting seventh in Tuesday's game versus the Yankees, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Barrosa doubled as a pinch-hitter Monday in his first major-league game and will garner his first start Tuesday. The switch-hitting outfielder will face the Yankees' Nestor Cortes in this one and could see regular starts against lefties while Alek Thomas (hamstring) is out.
