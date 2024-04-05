Barrosa was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.
Barrosa was promoted to the majors Monday and made two starts across the next three games. He went 2-for-10 with a double, an RBI and a run scored while striking out just once. The transaction suggests Randal Grichuk (ankle) will return Friday, but Barrosa could be back in the majors in relatively short order.
