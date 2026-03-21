Barrosa is out of minor league options and likely to claim a spot on the Opening Day roster, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The Diamondbacks' roster of position players is mostly set, but four candidates remain, including Barrosa, for three bench spots. That Barrosa is out of options is an advantage. He can play all three outfield positions and provide depth until Lourdes Gurriel (knee) is ready to go. Barrosa has been productive in the Cactus League, batting .324 (12-for-37) with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight RBI. Others in the mix are infielder/outfielder Tim Tawa and infielders Jacob Amaya and Ildemaro Vargas. Both Amaya and Vargas are non-roster invitees for whom the team would need to clear 40-man roster spots.