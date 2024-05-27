Barrosa (hamstring) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on Thursday and has gone 2-for-6 with a run scored and an RBI in his first two games with the affiliate.

Barrosa was placed on Triple-A Reno's 7-day injured list April 18 with a right hamstring strain, but he could be on track to rejoin Arizona's top affiliate by the end of the week if all goes well during his rehab assignment in the lower levels of the minors. The switch-hitting outfielder was slashing .308/.438/.462 with a home run and two stolen bases over 48 plate appearances with Reno prior to landing on the shelf.