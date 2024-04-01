Barrosa was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Monday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

It's the first big-league promotion for Barrosa, who slashed .274/.394/.456 with 13 home runs and 15 stolen bases at Reno last season. The switch-hitting 23-year-old is capable of playing all three outfield spots and will likely serve mostly as a fourth outfielder, although he could be a candidate for starts against lefties.