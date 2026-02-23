Burgos (forearm) is scheduled to make a relief appearance in Monday's Cactus League game against the Guardians, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Burgos is healthy again and preparing to compete for a spot in the Diamondbacks' Opening Day bullpen after he closed the past season on the injured list due to a right forearm contusion. The 25-year-old reached the big leagues for the first time in 2025, making 13 appearances between stops with Seattle and Arizona and producing a 6.08 ERA and 1.88 WHIP over 13.1 innings.